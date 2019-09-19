Ryan Garcia signs new promotional contract

Golden Boy and Ryan Garcia have solidified their pact as the popular lightweight sensation has extended his multi-year agreement with the company. The rising star will make his return in the co-main event of Canelo vs. Kovalev. Additional details will be announced shortly.

Garcia is one of the most exciting and innovating talents in boxing. The native of Victorville, Calif. has an appeal that is already reaching mainstream audiences, demonstrating that his potential for worldwide success is limitless. The 21-year-old pugilist has already defeated tough contenders such as Jayson “La Maravilla” Velez, Carlos “The Solution” Morales and Jose “Wonder Boy” Lopez. But as he gets closer to a world title opportunity, Garcia has extended his contract with Golden Boy in one of the most lucrative deals in history for a boxing prospect.

“One of our defining features as a company is to develop champions and make them into stars,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “From the second we discovered Garcia, we knew he was different. We knew he was special. We knew he could move the needle. Besides his amazing talent, he brings an outside appeal that few fighters can achieve. At the same time, he also needs the right environment to develop, and that environment is with us. Under our guidance, I have no doubt that this young, charismatic fighter will become the biggest star in the sport.”

“Actions speak louder than words,” said Ryan Garcia. “I’m here today to show everybody that I consider Golden Boy my family and that we’re going to be in this together as I fulfill my dreams. Just like I have all the capabilities to become a big star, Golden Boy has all the tools to get me there. But I just want to tell all of our fans: Enjoy the ride!”

Los Angeles-based Golden Boy was established in 2002 by Oscar De La Hoya, the first Hispanic to own a national boxing promotional company. Golden Boy is a media and entertainment brand committed to making fighting entertainment more accessible and affordable. The company’s in-house production team develops creative original programming for ESPN, RingTV.com and international channels across the globe. The company holds the exclusive rights to top boxers and has promoted some of the biggest and highest grossing events in the history of the sport. Now, Golden Boy is one of the most successful boxing entertainment companies in the world and shapes the future of boxing for fighters and fans alike through its 2019 partnership with streaming platform, DAZN.

