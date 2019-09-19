Skorokhod-Payano, Volny-Gonzalez top Oct. 25 card in Toronto

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Two of Lee Baxter Promotions’ stars will take significant steps in their journey towards world titles on October 25 at the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto.

In the main event, super welterweight contender Stanyslav Skorokhod battles Races “El Faraon” Payano. Skorokhod returns to the site of his Canadian debut, where he knocked out Nestor Garcia back in 2017. Since then, he has gone 3-0 in his adopted “fighting home” of Toronto, and aside from a controversial decision loss to Aram Amirkhanyan in 2018, has been undefeated since 2015.

Skorokhod (18-2, 13 KOs) was a competitor in ESPN’s prestigious Boxcino tournament, and had a lengthy and storied amateur career in his homeland, fighting in the same amateur system that has produced Vasyl Lomachenko and Oleksandr Usyk.

See Also

“If you look at Stan’s record, both of his losses were absolutely debatable. As far as he’s concerned, he’s an undefeated fighter,” said Baxter. “He has a style that fans love to watch, and it’s only a matter of time before he gets his big shot.”

In the co-main event, middleweight contender Patrice Volny clashes with Uriel Gonzalez. Volny is currently the No. 8 contender for the WBA title currently held by Canelo Alvarez, the No. 7 contender for Demetrius Andrade’s WBO title, and the No. 9 contender for the vacant IBF title which Sergey Derevyanchenko and Gennadiy Golovkin will fight for on October 5.

Standing in the way of all the potential colossal bouts is the upset-minded Gonzalez, who TKOd the previously unbeaten prospect Nicolas Masseroni in his most recent bout. Canadian fans will also be familiar with Gonzalez thanks to his 2017 Fight of the Year candidate with Francis Lafreniere in Quebec City.

“Middleweight is the glamor division in boxing right now, and Patrice has the talent and the personality to be a major player within it,” said Baxter.

The undercard will also feature undefeated light heavyweight prospect Nick Fantauzzi, who returns after a gutsy victory over Maximiliano Corso in March, in which he won a decision despite fighting with a broken hand.

“Nick is one of the most reliable action fighters in all of Canada, and particularly in Toronto, there are few fighters with as loyal a fanbase as him,” said Baxter. “When you see Nick Fantauzzi on the bout sheet, there’s a good chance he’s going to steal the show.”

In addition, undefeated featherweight prospect Ross Mylet will be in action for the third time in 2019. The former North American kickboxing champion will look to extend his flawless run against an opponent to be named later.

The card will also feature the pro debut of former Golden Gloves champion Tania Walters, as well as a light heavyweight slugfest between Devin Tomko and Marco Parente.

Doors will open at 7:00 PM ET, with the first bout starting at 7:30 PM ET. Tickets start at just $45, and are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.