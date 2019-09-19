Stefy Bull: “Hunt is perfect test for Tomlinson”

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

STEFY BULL believes Rob Hunt is the perfect test at the right time for his charge Anthony Tomlinson.

Tomlinson and Hunt lock horns for the vacant IBO welterweight continental crown at the Magna Centre in Rotherham on Saturday night (September 21).

And Bull, who manages and co-trains Tomlinson as well as promotes this weekend’s event, feels his man is a capable of putting in the kind of performance that makes people sit up and take notice.

“Anthony is 10-0 and he’s learnt his trade with a couple of ten round championship fights at Central Area level. Now is the time to let him off the leash and let people see what he’s capable of,” Stefy said.

“Rob Hunt is a very experienced fighter, he’s been around the block and has been the Midlands Area champion so it’s a great yardstick for Anthony at the perfect time.

“He’s got an opportunity to make a statement. People might downgrade the IBO title as it’s not one of the leading governing bodies but it’s sanctioned by the board of control, it is a championship fight and it’s an opportunity to get his name out there to a wider audience.”

Should he emerge victorious, it will be Tomlinson’s third victory in a title fight in just 11 paid outings, but Bull believes there are bigger and better things to come.

He said: “I believe Anthony definitely has major titles in him, we’re taking British and Commonwealth titles initially and building from there.

“To fight for a contintental title so early in his career will get him a ranking with a world governing body and will be good to move his career forwards.

“He has knockout power in either hand, he’s putting bums on seats because he’s good to watch and there’s an exciting journey ahead.”

Tomlinson v Hunt is co-promoted by Stefy Bull and Ryan Rhodes and features some of South Yorkshire’s finest up-and-coming boxers, including unbeaten English flyweight champion Kyle Yousaf against tough Tanzanian Jemsi Kibazange, Bradford stylist Amin Jahanzeb, Dempsey “The Dream” Wale, Razaq Najib and Christian “The Grenade” Kinsiona.

