Tetteh says Dubois is a scared boy

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

EBENEZER TETTEH BELIEVES he will not be intimidated by the hulking presence of Daniel Dubois in the opposite corner when the pair collide with the vacant Commonwealth heavyweight title at stake on Friday September 27.

The Royal Albert Hall provides a historic setting for what should be an explosive title encounter as Dubois bids to win a seventh championship belt in just his 13th professional fight.

The unbeaten Tetteh, who has 16 KOs to his name from 19 fights, suspects previous opponents of the 22-year-old Londoner have considered themselves beaten before entering the ring.

See Also

Tetteh insists he will meet fire with fire and will not go into retreat once trading commences and says his own punching potency will shock Dubois, who has stopped all bar one of his 12 opponents to date.

“Daniel Dubois has never tasted power like mine,” said the 31-year-old from Accra. “He thinks he is going to walk in and I will be on the backfoot. Once I start landing he will realise he is very wrong.”

Tetteh went on to stoke the fires further by labelling Dubois as a ‘scared boy’.

“I am not like other opponents. People get in the ring with Daniel and get scared. The difference is that I see Daniel for what he really is. He is not a scary man, he is a scared boy.”

Daniel Dubois headlines the bill when he meets Ghana’s Ebenezer Tetteh for the vacant Commonwealth heavyweight crown and WBO flyweight champion Nicola Adams defends her title for the first time against experienced Mexican Maria Salinas, live on BT Sport.

The card will also feature WBO European super-featherweight champion Archie Sharp who makes his second title defence against Dublin’s Declan Geraghty.

Middleweight banger Denzel Bentley, heavyweight Jonathan Palata, lightweight Mohammad Bilal Ali and precocious bantamweight talent Dennis McCann are also in action.

Exciting prospects Lewis Edmondson, Eithan James and Sam Noakes all make their professional debuts.

Tickets for the September 27 bill at the Royal Albert Hall are available to purchase from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.royalalberthall.com. Prices £40, £50, £75, £100, £150 Ringside.

Read more articles about: Daniel Dubois, Ebenezer Tetteh

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.