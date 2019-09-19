Two-Time World Title Challenger Petr Petrov back in Action On Friday Night in Ontario, California

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Two-Time world title challenger Petr Petrov will be back in action when he takes on 54-fight veteran Dedrick Bell in an eight-round main event at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California.

Petrov (40-6-2, 21 KOs) is looking for his 3rd win of 2019, and he is hoping that the win will catapult him to a world title shot against newly crowned WBC Interim champion Devin Haney,

Over the weekend, Petrov, 36, was close to finalizing a deal as a last minute replacement for Ryan Garcia, but the agreement never materialized and left Garcia off the Los Angeles-area card he was headlining on Saturday.

See Also

“Things like this happen,” said Petrov, who will face Tennessee’s Bell on Friday night. “I’ve switched my focus back onto Bell and making sure I’m ready for whatever he brings.”

Petrov, who lives in Madrid, Spain, but conducts most of his training camp in sparring-rich Los Angeles, is back on the title hunt after coming up empty two years ago against then WBO lightweight champion Terry Flanagan. His eight-round fight against Bell will be his third fight of the year after scoring two knockout wins in March and May.

With a win, Petrov, who is promoted by Banner Promotions, will look to be on the shortlist of a major opportunity as the calendar turns to 2020.

“I am still one of the best 135 pound fighters in the world. I see a guy like Devin Haney just won an interim title, and he is a guy that I feel would would be a good matchup for me. But any off the big names like Garcia or Lomachenko. I am ready to fight any of them.”

Bell, on the other hand, is in the midst of his best run since turning professional ten years ago. He has won five in a row and 11 of his last 12.

Tickets for “Locked n’ Loaded” are priced at $40 and $100 and are available for purchase at ThompsonBoxing.com, or by calling 714-935-0900.

All fights will be streamed live on TB Presents: Locked n’ Loaded via our Facebook page. Beto Duran will handle blow-by-blow duties, while Doug Fischer provides expert, color commentary. The livestream starts at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET.

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.