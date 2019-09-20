Canelo Alvarez wants to join Morales, Marquez and Arce as four-weight world champion

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC and WBA middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 50-1-2 (34) insists Sergey ‘Krusher’ Kovalev 34-3-1 (28) is the number one light heavyweight in the world.

The 29-year-old Mexican superstar will jump up two weight classes to challenge the WBO light heavyweight champion at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 2.

“Kovalev is the best at his division. He has fought a lot of great fighters and just defeated the number one mandatory challenger,” Alvarez said at the press conference to officially announce the event.

“He has fought Hopkins and did what he had to do. I thought Kovalev surprised Andre Ward in that first fight.”

Kovalev, 36, dropped a controversial decision to Ward before losing by stoppage in their immediate rematch. The Russian’s only other loss was to Eleider Alvarez last year, a result he reversed in the rematch in February.

Alvarez, who is coming off a decision win over highly-credentialled Daniel Jacobs in May, has already begun training camp with trainer Eddie Reynoso and his manager Jose ‘Chepo’ Reynoso with the fight just six weeks away.

“It’s been good. Eddie and Chepo always do a good job. I’m ready,” said Alvarez.

With victory Alvarez will become just one of four Mexicans to win world titles in four separate weight classes, joining legends Erik Morales, Juan Manuel Marquez and Jorge Arce.

“I want to go down as one of the best fighters in Mexican and boxing history,” Alvarez said.

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya had indicated he would pursue a third fight between Alvarez and Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin in 2020, saying: “Next year we will definitely see a third fight between Canelo and Golovkin. For now, let’s stay tuned for what’s next.”

Alvarez however doesn’t appear keen to make their rivalry a trilogy.

“Gennady Golovkin don’t represent anything for me,” Alvarez said. “Oscar says lots of things that don’t make sense.

“Right now, my focus is Kovalev and winning that fourth world title in four weight divisions.”

