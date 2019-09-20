Sergey Kovalev: “Canelo Alvarez is a better fighter than Andre Ward”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey ‘Krusher’ Kovalev 34-3-1 (28) has admitted his upcoming title defence against WBC and WBA middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 50-1-2 (34) is the biggest fight of his career.

The 36-year-old Russian will face the Mexican superstar at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 2.

“This is the biggest fight of my life. This is a huge fight and huge test for me November 2. Canelo is a great fighter,” Kovalev said at the press conference to announce the fight.

“I respect Canelo, one hundred percent. He is taking a risk. My name is the biggest name at light heavyweight.”

Kovalev bounced back from his seventh round KO at the hands of Eleider Alvarez last year with a 12-round unanimous decision win in an immediate rematch in February.

Last month Kovalev stopped previously unbeaten Brit Anthony Yarde in 11 rounds.

“Big breaks killed me in between fights. Now I rest and get back to the gym and get ready to fight. I rested three weeks after my last fight,” Kovalev continued. “Over-training also hurt me for those fights that I lost.”

Kovalev praised his trainer Buddy McGirt, who appears to have provided new motivation for the veteran champion.

“I have a real professional in Buddy McGirt. He is a real pro trainer. What I had before was someone just holding a towel. After my last loss, I was looking for a trainer. After one workout, I liked him and he is the right one.

“I feel confident with Buddy. He has taught me to be more patient, to box, and to look for the knockout. We will be working on what Canelo brings.”

Kovalev says he sees a lot of similarities between Alvarez and himself.

“I have known Canelo since 2012. Him and I, we have the same mentality. He is young and dangerous with lots of skills,” Kovalev said.

“He saw my comeback fight and decided to challenge me. He is the best boxer and has decided to challenge me.”

Kovalev was asked how Alvarez compares as an opponent to Andre Ward, who he lost a controversial decision to three years ago before being stopped in the rematch.

“Canelo is a better fighter than Ward. 100 percent,” Kovalev said.

“A victory over Canelo will be a glory for my legacy.”

