Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 41-0-1 (40) has reaffirmed he wants to face the winner of Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua II in February if the opportunity presented itself.

The 33-year-old American is expected to face Tyson Fury 29-0-1 (20) in a rematch on February 22 but is keen to unify his title with the IBF, WBA and WBO champion who emerges from Ruiz Jr-Joshua rematch in December.

Fury, who was dropped twice and held to a controversial draw against Wilder last December, insisted he would never step aside to allow the unification bout to happen but Wilder claims the idea originally came from the undefeated Brit.

Wilder spoke to Tha Boxing Voice about a potential fight with Ruiz Jr or Joshua instead of Fury, saying: “I would do that, but we’re not going to beg nobody to do nothing.

“I’m a warrior, bro. I’m a king, and my mentality is savage. If so be it.

“If the man wants to get his ass whooped in the ring, then so be it. I tried to give him another road.

“And I tried to give him what he talked about the first time when he said, ‘Why don’t you and Joshua fight, and I can come back’.

“I’m only giving him what he asked for. Most of these guys get what they ask for.”

Wilder is expected to face Luis Ortiz in a rematch later this year and moved to allay fears the fight could be cancelled.

“It’ll be coming soon, and they’ll have a date and place where it’ll be at,” he said. “So no-one has to worry.

“Yeah, you can look for an announcement around that time [of September 28] for sure for people to get their arrangements in order for them to book their flights and hotels and get everything situated.”

