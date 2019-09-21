Dereck Chisora’s camp in “utter disarray”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Dereck Chisora’s camp is in “utter disarray” according to Joseph Parker’s manager David Higgins.

The British heavyweight launched a tirade at a press conference last week, demanding to know why his fight against Parker at London’s O2 Arena on October 26 wasn’t topping the bill that also features the World Boxing Super Series final between junior welterweights Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor.

Chisora recently split from trainer David Coldwell and is yet to announce his replacement, with Higgins playfully suggesting manager David Haye could be the man to corner him on fight night.

“I’m assuming David Haye is the trainer, because no-one knows?” Higgins told Sky Sports. “I tell you what, their mental state is 10 times worse than mine, and that’s saying something.”

Parker is in camp with long-time trainer Kevin Barry in Las Vegas and Higgins says preparations couldn’t be going better.

“It’s plain sailing for Parker in Vegas, it’s utter disarray with Chisora in London, however, he remains dangerous,” Higgins continued.

“He’s been in disarray before and pulled a rabbit out of a hat, so we don’t underestimate Derek Chisora, or his camp at all, not one bit.

“We take them very seriously; in fact, it’s a cracker of a fight. Might be one of the best heavyweight fights of the year at The O2 Arena. We’re serious, but Joseph at his best should beat Chisora.”

Haye bumped into Parker at last weekend’s Tyson Fury-Otto Wallin fight, with Higgins quick to dismiss any suggestion the chance meeting could sow some seeds of doubt in the Kiwi’s mind.

“They can try all the mind games they want, but it might even strengthen Parker,” said Higgins. “It doesn’t work on Parker, the mind games.”

Higgins also said Parker would not be intimidated by Chisora’s notoriously unpredictable behaviour.

“Joe will probably laugh at him, I reckon. I loved the performance at the last press conference,” he said.

