Manny Pacquiao’s shortlist of opponents revealed

WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao wants to face either Mikey Garcia or Danny Garcia in his next fight, according to his representative Sean Gibbons.

The 40-year-old Filipino southpaw has been chasing a rematch with the retired Floyd Mayweather following his 2015 decision loss, but the undefeated American has repeatedly rebuffed his advances.

Now it seems Pacquiao, who returned to form this year with victories over Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman, will face one of the Garcias.

Boxing journalist Michael Benson said a decision on Pacquiao’s next opponent would be made in the coming weeks.

“Mikey Garcia and Danny Garcia are the two frontrunners for Manny Pacquiao’s next fight, according to Pacquiao’s MP Promotions representative Sean Gibbons,” Benson posted on Twitter.

“The WBA welterweight champion is planning to weigh-up his options within the next month or so.”

Mikey Garcia lost his first professional fight in March when he moved up two weight classes and was defeated by IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr, while Danny Garcia beat Adrian Granados in in April.

On Friday night’s ShoBox telecast from Midland, Texas, Mikey Garcia spoke about his future plans.

“I wanna do something before the end of the year and look for something BIG early next year. There’s still a lot more of Mikey Garcia left,” Garcia said.

Despite the loss to Spence Jr, Garcia refused to rule out a move back to 147-pounds.

“If the fight is available with the right guy, I’ll do 147,” Garcia continued. “But 140 is a better suited fit for me.”

Last week Pacquiao’s former promoter Bob Arum said his former charge should continue to push for the Mayweather rematch.

“The fact is, they’ll make a lot of money and nobody gets hurt. They can both laugh their way all to the bank. So if Manny can make that fight then, of course, he should take it,” Arum told World Boxing News.

“Remember Floyd’s made throughout his career an enormous amount of money. He has an enormous amount of money, so the question is, does Floyd want to spend time, real quality time, training for a fight with Pacquiao, a serious fight?

“Does he want to spend all that time and effort, to up his lifestyle to fight a Pacquiao? You’d have to ask Floyd that question.”

A rematch between Pacquiao and Mayweather could rake in as much $250million for the two boxers as a pay-per-view event.

