Nyc police officer emmanuel etienne ready for pro-debut at the paramount

New York Police Department, 32nd precinct’s own EMMANUEL ETIENNE will be making his pro-debut at The Paramount tonight (9/20). Etienne, who resides in Uniondale, Long Island, will have a huge contingent of the “boys in blue”, backing him in his milestone bout.

“You can never be satasified with where you are at in life,” Etienne said, “always take it to the next level.” His determination to make it as a professional fighter does not go unnoticed by his fellow officers. “You will see Friday night, the crowd will be packed with NYPD blue.”

Etienne will be facing CHARLES JOHNSON of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, who enters The Paramount with three fights under his belt. Johnson will prove to be a great test for Etienne, due to his height advantage and fight experience. However, like Etienne said, to take it to the next level, he plans to rise to the occasion, and celebrate a victory in is professional debut.Rockin’ Fights 36 is promoted by JOE DEGUARDIA’S STAR BOXNG.

