TwitterFacebook

Petr Petrov, 136.9 lbs. vs. Dedrick Bell, 137.9 lbs

21 September 2019
Banner Promotions
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

September 19, 2019 – Two-Time world title challenger Petr Petrov Weighed 136.9 lbs while his opponent Dedrick Bell checked in at 137.9 lbs

Petrov (40-6-2, 21 KOs) of Madrid, Spain, and is promoted by Banner Promotions, is looking for his 3rd win of 2019, and he is hoping that the win will catapult him to a 3rd world title shot.

Petrov – Bell will headline at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California.

See Also

Tickets for “Locked n’ Loaded” are priced at $40 and $100 and are available for purchase at ThompsonBoxing.com, or by calling 714-935-0900.

All fights will be streamed live on TB Presents: Locked n’ Loaded via our Facebook page. Beto Duran will handle blow-by-blow duties, while Doug Fischer provides expert, color commentary. The livestream starts at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET.

Read more articles about:

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

 

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US