Petr Petrov, 136.9 lbs. vs. Dedrick Bell, 137.9 lbs

September 19, 2019 – Two-Time world title challenger Petr Petrov Weighed 136.9 lbs while his opponent Dedrick Bell checked in at 137.9 lbs

Petrov (40-6-2, 21 KOs) of Madrid, Spain, and is promoted by Banner Promotions, is looking for his 3rd win of 2019, and he is hoping that the win will catapult him to a 3rd world title shot.

Petrov – Bell will headline at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California.

Tickets for “Locked n’ Loaded” are priced at $40 and $100 and are available for purchase at ThompsonBoxing.com, or by calling 714-935-0900.

All fights will be streamed live on TB Presents: Locked n’ Loaded via our Facebook page. Beto Duran will handle blow-by-blow duties, while Doug Fischer provides expert, color commentary. The livestream starts at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET.

