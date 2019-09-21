The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Rachel Ball hopes to be back in title action sooner rather than later as she looks to bounce back from a first career loss.

The former kickboxer, from Aldridge, won titles in that calling and is targeting major belts after switching sports.

Last time out she lost a paper-then decision against unbeaten Katharina Thanderz in the Norwegian’s homeland but is back in more familiar surroundings this evening as she looks to make a return to winning ways.

“I may have lost in Norway but the moment I stepped out the ring I had messages on my phone of support which continued for days after so I’ve put that to bed now,” she explained to bcb-promotions.com. “I’ve had a lot of great feedback about the fight and gained a lot of respect. Even the day after my fight I was eating in the hotel with Norwegians coming up to me saying I should have won and that I did really well. Winning over the home crowd is really something.

“Since that fight I’ve done a half marathon, marathon and triathlon over the summer to keep me fit physically and mentally.”

Ball, who is still heavily involved at the Trojan Martial Arts Academy in Brownhills under the tutelage of chief instructor Gavin Burrows and her partner Todd Harrison, will drop down to super bantamweight this evening as she looks to compete for titles at a new weight.

“I’m really looking forward to fighting in Walsall again” she added. “More than anything I want to showcase how much I’ve developed. My last fight in Walsall won fight of the year so my fans expect a lot from me.

“This is my first pro fight at super bantamweight which is a lot lighter than my last fight so I want a stoppage. Hopefully this fight will get me ready for a title fight home or away we’ll be ready.”

Halesowen super middleweight, Lennox Clarke, Birmingham middleweight, Andrew Robinson, Telford super bantamweight, Liam Davies, and Dudley super lightweight, Ruben Campbell, are joined by three debutants in the home corner with Owen Cooper, Dylan Norman and Kashif Khan making their pro bow.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now from the Town Hall Box Office on 0845 111 2900. It’s £40 for entry on the door.

