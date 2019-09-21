Srisaket Will Have 2 More Fights in This Year

I am the owner of a boxing website and a nonprofit writer of a weekly boxing magazine, Muayloke = World Boxing, in Thailand. I define myself as a real boxing fan because all of my boxing things are my lovely hobby more than 15 years. In Thailand, we have many good boxers such as Saensak Muangsurin, Saman Sor Jaturong, Khaosai Galaxy and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. I'm known in the boxing community as Boxing-Boy.

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai also known as Srisaket Nakornloung Promotion, who is formerly 2 times WBC World Super Flyweight of Thailand, will return to the ring on October 19 in Bang Phun sub-district, Pathumthani province, Thailand, according to his promoter’s interview to some reporters during the official weigh-in ceremony of WP Boxing program of September, on Friday 20.

Even if we don’t know who is his opponent in non-title bout in next month but we know he will fight on October 19 as the co-main event of WP Boxing program of October. Another co-main event is Chainoi Worawut, aka Thattana Luangphon, a current 122 lbs WBC Youth World champion of Thailand who will fight against Alvin Medura, a current 122 lbs WBC Asia Continental interim champion, both will fight for vacant WBC Asia Super Bantamweight title. This boxing program has been arranged by Nakornloung Promotion.

His promoter also said after this match Srisaket will go to do another non-title fight in America under promoted with Matchroom Boxing USA probably in December. His opponent also don’t know but it should be a world ranker fighter.

