Undefeated American star enters #GoldenContract tournament

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The 20-year-old ‘Korican Kid’ (16-0, 12 KOs) is ranked No. 13 by the WBA and now has his chance to earn global fame alongside competition rivals Ohara Davies, Tyrone McKenna, Zhankosh Turarov, Akeem Ennis Brown, Mohamed Mimoune, Anthony Yigit and Darren Surtees.

A proud native of Hawaii, Yoon’s entry provides a new and relatively unknown element to an intriguing mix of hopefuls that will fight live on Sky Sports in the UK in association with Matchroom and on ESPN+ in the U.S in association with Top Rank.

Yoon said: “I’m delighted to be entering the MTK Global #GoldenContract tournament.

See Also

“I can’t wait to hop into that ring in London, showcase my talents and to prove that I’m the best super-lightweight boxer in the world.”

MTK Global Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan said: “We’re delighted to welcome Logan into this tournament and complete the line-up for the super-lightweights.

“Everyone who’s taken even a passing interest in boxing knows the Americans have produced many of the greatest fighters of all time and who knows how far Yoon canl go? Winning this tournament could propel him to instant stardom.

“It’s now a healthy mix of talent more familiar to UK fans alongside some very dangerous international fighters like Yoon who are looking to announce themselves in emphatic style.

“We’re less than two weeks away from the featherweight draw for the first #GoldenContract show on October 4 and now the super-lightweight entries are full as well, the anticipation is cranked up another notch.”

The eight featherweights in Ryan Walsh, Davey Oliver Joyce, Leigh Wood, Tyrone McCullagh, Jazza Dickens, Hairon Socarras, Carlos Araujo and Carlos Ramos kick off the tournament at London’s York Hall before the super-lightweight quarter-finals on November 22 at the same venue.

Further news of the light-heavyweight division, with the likes of Hosea Burton, Steven Ward, Liam Conroy, Bob Ajisafe and Serge Michel already confirmed, will be forthcoming in due course.

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.