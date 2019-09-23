Amir Khan confident Kell Brook fight can be made for the spring

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former unified junior welterweight champion Amir Khan 34-5 (21) remains confident a deal can be made for a long-awaited clash with British rival Kell Brook 38-2 (26) in the new year.

The 32-year-old Khan is coming off a fourth-round knockout of outsized Australian Billy Dib at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in July. Brook, 33, was last in action in December when he outpointed another Australian in Michael Zerafa over 12 rounds at the Sheffield Arena.

Khan said the proposed fight with Brook could happen as early as the spring.

“I think it’s a great idea, definitely,” Khan told PepTalk UK. “I think both of us will be fighting end of the year. Then we see early next year that fight between me and Kell can happen.

“We are both similar age. I think it’s a fight that we’ve been trying to make for a very long time. I think it’s getting very close to it now.

“I’ve worked with Eddie Hearn for a couple of my previous fights. I think going back and working with him on this fight against Kell Brook will be massive.

“We are in talks with Eddie and Kell’s team so hopefully we can make that fight happen.

“It’s a fight that the public want. It’s a massive fight in Britain, so let make it happen.”

Brook meanwhile has suggested he may hang up the gloves if a big fight can’t be made.

But the main sticking point for any Khan-Brook fight will be the weight, with the Bolton man insisting the bout would have to take place at 147-pounds. It’s a weight that Brook hasn’t made since May 2015.

