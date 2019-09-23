Andy Ruiz Jr says Anthony Joshua was forced into the rematch

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr believes Anthony Joshua was forced into an immediate rematch with him after losing his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles in New York in June.

The Mexican-American dropped Joshua four times at Madison Square Garden before stopping him in the seventh round.

Ruiz Jr is now set to defend his titles against the Brit in Saudi Arabia on December 7.

“They’re forcing him to go straight to the rematch,” said Ruiz Jr in a training video showing him hit the pads with trainer Manny Robles.

“I think he wanted to do something a little different, to go through a different route and then face me.

“But it is what it is, we’re fighting in Saudi Arabia and I’m excited.”

The 29-year-old embarked on a three city, three country media tour with Joshua earlier this month that took in Diriyah, New York and London.

Ruiz Jr said he sensed Joshua still has doubts about the rematch following the way he was manhandled in the first bout.

“We all have doubts, but it’s our choice to overcome them,” Ruiz Jr said.

“I got that vibe off him. His eyes are focused and all that. But deep inside we don’t know what he’s really thinking.”

There has been criticism from some quarters that Ruiz Jr – who took the first fight with Joshua on just six weeks’ notice – is spending too much time enjoying his newfound fame and wealth rather than concentrating on the rematch.

Amongst his latest acquisitions are a new house, a Rolls Royce and expensive jewellery.

He even took a private jet to visit Mexico’s president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, yet insists he remains just as focused and hungry as when he was a challenger.

“Of course, this is all material stuff,” he said.

“But what I really want is a legacy, not just 15 minutes of fame. The main thing is that I remain humble, stay disciplined, stay training and continue to be champion.

“I don’t want to let my people down, my fans down. This is something new for me and I don’t want to give it away.”

