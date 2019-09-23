Daniel Dubois out to destroy Ebenezer Tetteh, insists he’s not overlooking anyone

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Undefeated British heavyweight prospect Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois 12-0 (11) will take a seek and destroy mentality into his Commonwealth title fight against Ghanaian Ebenezer Tetteh 19-0 (16) at the Royal Albert Hall in London this Friday night.

British heavyweight champion Dubois, 22, says he doesn’t know if Tetteh will be his toughest test to date, but he does expect victory to lead him closer to a world title shot.

“We’ll see on the night if it’s my toughest test yet,” Dubois said to the Mirror.

See Also

“I haven’t studied videos of him really, I’m just approaching this fight with the mindset of ‘seek and destroy’ and come away with a victory, to perform to the best of my ability.

“The Commonwealth belt is another step in the right direction, it’s about proving myself and getting up the rankings.

“I’m carving out my legacy.

“My promoter, Frank Warren, has laid out a path for me.

“All I have to do is fight and knock over whoever those in front of me.

“Whenever we get there, we get there, but I’m going to create my legacy and make sure I become a legend in this sport before I leave.”

Earlier Tetteh, 31, accused Dubois of overlooking him by discussing potential future clashes with David Price and Dereck Chisora, but Dubois insisted this was not the case.

“It’s just one fight at a time, I don’t ever overlook anyone,” he said. “I don’t know where he’s coming from but if he’s thinking that, that’s great.

“All I know is that on fight night I’ll be coming to win and I’ll bring my A-game.

“Technically I feel better than ever.

“There’s a lot inside me that I haven’t really shown yet and in the future, my next fight, I’ll show my capabilities and what I can do in the ring.

“If people see something I’ve not shown them before and they think, ‘Wow’, then it’s all a plus.”

The Commonwealth title is up for grabs after Joe Joyce vacated the belt, but Dubois isn’t fazed he didn’t get the chance to face his fellow Brit just yet.

“When you build and build a fight it becomes even bigger, and whenever we do get it on it’s a massive event,” he said.

“I’ll be ready.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.