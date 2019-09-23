Daniel Dubois targets a full house

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

DANIEL DUBOIS INSISTS he has no intention of aborting his mission to collect every belt available to him on his route to the top of the heavyweight division.

Dynamite Dubois has exploded onto the scene since making his professional debut in April 2017 and since that time has gathered an incredible six titles in just 12 fights in the pro game.

The WBC Youth, Southern Area, English, WBO European and Global, along with the British have returned to the Dubois household following his successful ring exploits so far and he will bid for a seventh when he challenges for the vacant Commonwealth title at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday September 27.

“It is a nice little array of belts there!” proclaimed Dubois, who takes on the unbeaten Ghanaian Ebenezer Tetteh for the Commonwealth crown. “I have been collecting them up.”

Dubois, with 11 KOs to his name, is happy to travel the traditional journey towards heavyweight stardom and he believes the Commonwealth represents a natural sequence of events along his career path.

“It definitely is and the Commonwealth belt is a big one as well and a step up. It is a good challenge and I am sure he will bring everything he has got to the table.

“I’ve got to be focused, not overlook this guy, and make sure I am 100 per cent ready.”

The title of the show at the Royal Albert Hall is ‘Every Belt’ and Dubois is warming to the theme, especially as it appears that no Englishman has ever collected the full set of Area, English, British, Commonwealth, European and world titles, with English honours only having been in existence for around 16 years.

“Frank (promoter, Warren) is guiding me in that direction to pick up every belt along the way and it is looking like it is going to be that way.

“My path is set out, these belts are flying towards me and good fights can be put together. I can defend and win these titles.

“Carrying on doing what I am doing is most important but if I can pick up these good titles and put them on my CV, I am definitely going to go for it.”

Daniel Dubois headlines the bill when he meets Ghana’s Ebenezer Tetteh for the vacant Commonwealth heavyweight crown and WBO flyweight champion Nicola Adams defends her title for the first time against experienced Mexican Maria Salinas, live on BT Sport.

The card will also feature WBO European super-featherweight champion Archie Sharp who makes his second title defence against Dublin’s Declan Geraghty.

Middleweight banger Denzel Bentley, heavyweight Jonathan Palata, lightweight Mohammad Bilal Ali and precocious bantamweight talent Dennis McCann are also in action.

Exciting prospects Lewis Edmondson, Eithan James and Sam Noakes all make their professional debuts.

Tickets for the September 27 bill at the Royal Albert Hall are available to purchase from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.royalalberthall.com. Prices £40, £50, £75, £100, £150 Ringside.

