Jazza: Not knowing opponent benefits me

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The Liverpool hero is one of eight world-level stars competing in the groundbreaking Golden Contract featherweight tournament at York Hall on October 4, live on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing and on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

The incredible tournament has gripped the imagination of the public, with one of the reasons being due to the unique nature of not knowing your opponent until fight week.

That might not be ideal for some fighters, but Dickens (27-3, 11 KOs) prefers it that way, and feels that will give him the edge over some of his featherweight rivals.

See Also

Dickens said: “Not knowing the opponent suits me perfect. I don’t watch opponents so it just takes away their advantage if anything. I’m focused on the job. If there’s an easy fight between anyone else I’ll be surprised. I can’t talk for everyone but I assume we’re all 110%.

“I’ve been very active of late and I’m training with no worries. I’m stronger than ever before and my sparring partners have been great. There’s been no stone unturned physically, nutritionally, and mentally, plus my rest and visualisation have been spot on.

“It’s great to fight on both ESPN+ and Sky Sports again. I’ve won championship belts on both of those networks, and the world will see the best version of Jazza in this fight. I’ve got a solid team and it’s nice to give back.”

Some of the best featherweight fighters in the world are part of next month’s tournament, with Ryan Walsh, David Oliver Joyce, Tyrone McCullagh, Leigh Wood, Hairon Socarras, Carlos Araujo and Carlos Ramos also involved in the iconic event.

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal

Read more articles about: jazza dickens

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.