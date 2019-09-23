Lennox Clarke Warms Up For Title Tilt

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

With a name like Lennox, a father called Rocky and brothers Lewis and Ben it will come as no surprise to learn that boxing runs deep in the veins of the Clarke family.

But so far it is only Halesowen-based Lennox Clarke who has stepped up into the ring having made the transition from white collar boxing just a few short years ago

Now the 28-year-old is gearing up towards a British Super Middleweight title fight against Lerrone Richards but first faces a tricky warm up fight on the BCB Promotions Bill in Walsall on Saturday.

Clarke admits this week’s opponent Darryl Sharp won’t be easy but says he won’t be taking victory for granted either as he eagerly awaits another chance to add a belt to his collection when he faces Richards

The orthodox fighter said: “Darryl is a bit of a journeyman but I’m not overlooking him at all – I have great respect for him as he will chew me up a bit. It won’t be an easy fight but I’m confident and I’ve been preparing well for this one and mentally I’m ready.”

Boxing as a career hasn’t always come easy to Clarke who spent eight months out last year through illness and injury.

He said: “It hasn’t always been plain sailing but I’m itching to get back in the ring and win again,” he said.

Alluding to his family’s long of boxing names Clarke said: “My dad Rocky is Jamaican and loves his boxing so you could say that is why we all have boxers’ names though it may also just be coincidence as I’m the only one who steps into the ring!

“My older brother Lewis is a model and my younger brother Ben a footballer so we couldn’t be more different in terms of our trades!

“I’ve been lucky to be working with BCB and can’t thank them enough for the opportunities they’ve given me. They’re great lads to work worth and I really am itching now for these next couple of fights.”

Clarke said his inspiration to succeed was his two-year-old daughter Ava Lily and providing the best life he can for her and his partner.

“Ava is two and a half going on 20,” he quipped. “I’ve sacrificed a lot of time with her to training but it will all be worth it soon.

“I’ve spent way too much time out and I want to put that right this year. My time is now. I’m the very best version of myself right now and I’m ready.”

Clarke will join Redditch fighter Andrew Robinson, Aldridge super bantamweight, Rachel Ball, Telford super bantamweight, Liam Davies, and Dudley super lightweight, Ruben Campbell on this Saturday’s bill.

They are also joined by three debutants in the home corner with Owen Cooper, Dylan Norman and Kashif Khan making their pro bow.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now from the Town Hall Box Office on 0845 111 2900. It’s £40 for entry on the door.

