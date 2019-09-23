Team Garcia believe they have advantages over Manny Pacquiao

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

The brother and trainer of Mikey Garcia believes the former featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight champion holds advantages over Manny Pacquiao that he didn’t against Errol Spence.

The 31-year-old Garcia 39-1 (30) has firmed as favourite for WBA welterweight champion Pacquaio’s return to the ring next year.

Coach Robert Garcia said despite Mikey’s ill-fated move to welterweight to challenge IBF champion Spence in March, he still believed his brother had the tools to cause Pacquiao all sorts of problems.

“Mikey thought he would be able to pull it off. But he said after the fight, ‘whatever I tried, he had an answer to everything.’ And that’s just tells how good Spence is,” Garcia said to SecondsOut.

Garcia said the size equity with Pacquaio would mean they wouldn’t have to give up the sort of height and reach advantages they did with Spence.

“Mikey is probably a little bit taller than him. That’s the difference. I don’t think that would be much of a disadvantage like we did on Spence,” Garcia added.

Meanwhile, Mikey Garcia talked up Pacquiao’s recent win over previously undefeated Keith Thurman, saying the 40-year-old southpaw turned back the clock and looked a much younger fighter than his years.

“This Pacquiao rewound the clock six years ago cause he did what he had not done in the latest fights. He started off the fight very aggressive all the way from round one, relentless pressure just like the old Pacquiao,” he said to KO Artists Sports.

Spence, who faces WBC champion Shawn Porter this Saturday, has been mentioned as another possible opponent for Pacquiao, but advisor and former long-time coach of the Filipino veteran Freddie Roach appears to favour the Garcia fight.

“(Errol) Spence has a big fight coming out, and maybe (Terrence) Crawford and Spence could fight each other and we could fight the winner,” Roach said.

