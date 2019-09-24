Shawn Porter embracing underdog status ahead of Errol Spence clash

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC welterweight champion Shawn ‘Showtime’ Porter 30-2-1- (17) says he is unfazed by the size difference between himself and IBF titleholder Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence 25-0 (21) ahead of their 12-round unification clash at the Staples Center in Los Angeles this Saturday night.

Porter, 31, will be giving up two-and-a-half inches in both height and reach against the undefeated 29-year-old Texan.

“I’ve dealt with it all my life,” Porter said to Yahoo Sports.

“You come into this sport and you take what God has given you and you figure out what you have and make it work for yourself.

“I have a great understanding of range and distance. My speed and my quickness makes up for what I like in terms of range, like some taller fighters…

“But all the way around, I think there are things folks are missing when they look at this fight.

“Errol is deserving of all of the things that people are saying about him, how good he is and how talented he is, but I think sometimes they may be getting so caught up in what he’s able to do that they’re not able to see the areas where he can be exploited. I see those things.

“I’m a product of both natural God-given ability and a tremendous amount of hard work.

“You’ve seen me with a blindfold on in the ring, and that’s enabled me to know where I am in there at all times.

“Things like judging the distance and the speed of another guy, the power he has, being able to read him and see what he wants to do and what he’s going to do, those are things you can’t really teach. In a lot of ways, you could say I’m a natural.

“But I also took what I had and learned how to make it most effective. I put in the work to adapt my talents for this sport and for the things I need to do in there.”

Porter says he isn’t worried by the betting odds that have him listed as a longshot to win.

“Everybody has an opinion and that’s OK,” Porter continued.

“But the people who think I’m in over my head, they haven’t been with me on this journey and they haven’t seen what I’ve had to overcome to get here.

“I know full well what I’ve done and that’s why I know I’m going to do this on Saturday night.”

