Brandon Robinson takes on Martez McGregor on Friday, October 25th at The 2300 Arena
Brandon Robinson returns to main event status as he takes on tough Martez McGregor in the eight-round main event on Friday night, October 25th at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
The show kicks off a monster weekend for King’s Promotions.
Robinson of Philadelphia has a record of 13-2 with nine knockouts.
The 31 year-old Robinson is a three-year professional who has wins over Brandon Clark (2-0), Ernest Amuzu (25-3) and is coming off a win over Devaun Lee on May 10th at The 2300 Arena.
McGregor of Maywood, Illinois has a record of 8-2 with six knockouts.
Highlighted in McGregor’s resume was a win over previously undefeated Luis Jimenez (3-0). McGregor is coming off a tough battle with undefeated Cem Kilic on June 15th, for which McGregor was stopped by the undefeated prospect in the eighth and final round.
In six-round bouts:
Damon Allen Jr. (15-5-1, 5 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on an opponent to be named in a junior welterweight fight.
Nain Nelson (13-4, 1 KO) of Philadelphia fights Roy McGill (6-3, 3 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA in a junior welterweight contest.
Avril Mathie (3-0, 2 KOs) of Miami takes on 24 fight veteran Karen Dulin of North Kingstown, Rhode Island in a bantamweight fight.
In four-round fights:
James Martin (4-1) of Philadelphia takes on Juan Rodriguez (8-15-1, 6 KOs) of Haymarket, VA in a welterweight tussle.
Nicoy Clarke (2-4) of Jersey City, NJ fights Angel Rivera (4-1, 3 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA in a cruiserweight bout.
Ryan Umberger (2-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on an opponent to be named in a middleweight fight.
Rasheen Brown (4-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia fights an opponent to be named in a super bantamweight bout.
Tickets are $100, $75 and $50 and can be purchased at www.2300arena.com
