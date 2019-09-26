Daniel Dubois hails Lennox Lewis ahead of Commonwealth title clash

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

WHEN PUSHED ON which former boxer supplied the greatest influence on his style, Daniel Dubois had little hesitation in naming the most successful British heavyweight of all-time.

Lennox Lewis, a three-time world heavyweight champion, twice lineal champion and the last to be able to call himself the undisputed champion of the world was the name put forward by star in the making Dubois ahead of his bid to win the Commonwealth title at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday.

Dubois takes on the unbeaten, 19-0, Ebenezer Tetteh in the latest staging post on his route to the top of the division. Success on Friday will make it seven different title wins in just 13 fights.

See Also

Lewis called it a day in June 2003 with a record of 41-2-1 following victory over Vitali Klitschko in Los Angeles, with the future champion Klitschko stopped in the sixth due to a severe cut.

He has in the recent past spent time with Dubois, advising the now 22-year-old with a few punching pointers, which perhaps reveals why the current British champion likens his approach to the 1988 Olympic gold medallist.

“If I had to pick I would say maybe Lennox Lewis for his jab and all-round athletic ability,” considered Dubois, who added that his overall style is not based on a specific individual. “My game really is based on the bits and pieces I learned at my amateur clubs and where I am now.

“I am a solid, fundamental boxer. Basic boxing, but effective.”

Certainly effective, but Dubois doesn’t view himself as travelling along in the fast lane and insists his development will continue over the next 12 months.

“Still progressing because this is still an ongoing case. I am in no rush but I see myself climbing the ranks and adding a few more titles to my resume.”

Daniel Dubois headlines the bill when he meets Ghana’s Ebenezer Tetteh for the vacant Commonwealth heavyweight crown and WBO flyweight champion Nicola Adams defends her title for the first time against experienced Mexican Maria Salinas, live on BT Sport.

The card will also feature WBO European super-featherweight champion Archie Sharp who makes his second title defence against Dublin’s Declan Geraghty.

Middleweight banger Denzel Bentley, heavyweight Jonathan Palata, lightweight Mohammad Bilal Ali and precocious bantamweight talent Dennis McCann are also in action.

Exciting prospects Lewis Edmondson, Eithan James and Sam Noakes all make their professional debuts.

Tickets for the September 27 bill at the Royal Albert Hall are available to purchase from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.royalalberthall.com. Prices £40, £50, £75, £100, £150 Ringside.

Read more articles about: Daniel Dubois, Lennox Lewis

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.