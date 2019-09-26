Heavyweight Carlos Takam announces new team

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing and former world title challenger, CARLOS TAKAM have joined forces with Top Rank.

Takam, 38, will make his Star Boxing/Top Rank debut on an ESPN platform in early 2020.

“Carlos Takam is an exciting, world-class heavyweight who always makes for outstanding fights,” said Top Rank chairman BOB ARUM. “I look forward to working with Joe DeGuardia and his team, as we believe Carlos has what it takes to reach the top of ths divison.”

“Big thanks to my promoter Joe DeGuardia of Star Boxing and many thanks to ESPN and Bob Arum,” Takam said. ” I am greatful and excited for the opportunity in my quest to become the heavyweight champion of the world. I would like to thank my team for the great job they are doing and all my fans all over the world for their support.”

Said JOE DEGUARDIA: “Carlos and I are pleased to be joining forces with Top Rank and ESPN. Carlos will have all the opportunities needed to rise to the pinnacle of the heavyweight division, and we are certainly looking forward to 2020.”

Takam (37-5-1, 28 KOs) is a 14-year pro who has been a contender for the better part of a decade, notching wins over former world title challengers Tony Thompson, Francois Botha and Michael Grant. He challenged Anthony Joshua for the unified heavyweight title on October 28, 2017, putting forth a respectable effort before being stopped in the 10th round. He has won two in a row since a knockout loss to Derek Chisora, and on September 14, he made his U.S. and Star Boxing debut, decisioning Craig Lewis over 10 rounds in Monticello, New York.

Born in Cameroon, Takam didn’t begin boxing until his early 20s. He represented his home nation at the 2004 Athens Olympics, advancing to the round of 16. Takam spent most of his early professional career fighting in his adopted home country of France, building a 29-1 record before his HBO-televised draw versus Mike Perez in January 2014. Three of five defeats have come against fighters who are currently ranked in the top 10 by both ESPN and Ring Magazine. The rejuvenated Takam now has sights set, once again, on the division’s elite.

