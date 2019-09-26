Sampson Boxing Signs Undefeated Argentinean Light Heavyweight Marcos Escudero to a Promotional Contract

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Sampson Boxing proudly announces the signing of Argentinean light heavyweight prospect Marcos Escudero to a promotional contract.

26-year-old Escudero (10-0, 9 KOs) is a deadly accurate power puncher from Cordoba, Argentina. As an amateur, he competed nationally and internationally. In 2014, Escudero would become the national champion in Argentina and in 2015, represented Argentina in the Pan Am Games. He finished the unpaid ranks with a respectable 60-5 record.

In just his second year as a professional, the undefeated Escudero has already won the WBC Latin Silver Light Heavyweight Championship with a TKO 7 over countryman Elio Heraldo Trosch last April.

He is currently living and training in Miami, Florida, and has connected with manager Gardner Payne of Payne Boxing, LLC., who arranged the agreement with Sampson Boxing.

“Since I became a fighter in Argentina, it has been my dream to win a world championship for myself, my family and my country,” said Escudero. “This will be my opportunity to show the world who I am. I will put Argentina back on top of boxing, as Sergio Martinez, Carlos Monzon and Marcos Maidana did. Today, I took one giant step closer to making that dream a reality.”

Manager Payne says he’s thrilled to have joined forces with long-time promoter and world-famous talent discoverer Lewkowicz.

“It is an honor to have one of the Payne Boxing fighters join forces with Sampson Promotions,” said Payne. “Sampson is one of the greatest promoters in the history of boxing and we are beyond excited to work with him and his promotion company. Sampson Boxing provides Marcos with the opportunity to realize his dream of becoming a world champion. The first time I met Marcos I knew that he was destined for greatness. No one works harder or with more determination that Marcos. He is the total package — a great fighter with the necessary power, technical skills, work ethic, determination and humility to be a world champion.”

“I am very happy to have made this connection with Marcos Escudero and his manager Gardner Payne,” said Sampson Lewkowicz. “Marcos is a very, very strong fighter with one-punch power in both fists. Argentina has produced many great boxing champions and unforgettable fights and Marcos is another in that mold. He has a very TV-friendly style and never stops hunting down his opponent. He will be a force to recognize at 175 lbs. in the not-so-distant future.”

