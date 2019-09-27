Claressa Shields joins forces to honor representatives from several area youth groups

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Undisputed middleweight world champion and hometown hero Claressa Shields is joining forces with corporate sponsor IronRoad and her promoter, Salita Promotions, to honor representatives from several area youth groups at her upcoming world-championship fight on October 5 at the Dort Federal Event Center in Flint, Mich.

Nearly 300 youth and chaperones from six different groups including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flint and Genesee County, YMCA of Greater Flint, Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Flint in partnership with “SHE IS” Youth Empowerment Group, GENYOUth and the Claressa Shields Community Program will be introduced to the crowd in attendance and recognized by the community during Shields historic 10-round “Homecoming for Herstory,” showdown with former world champion Ivana Habazin for the WBO Junior Middleweight World Championship.

In her first professional fight in her hometown of Flint, 24-year-old Shields (9-0, 2 KOs) will be looking to become the fastest fighter in boxing, male or female, to become a three-division world champion by defeating #1-ranked Habazin (20-3, 7 KOs), of Zagreb, Croatia.

The fight will headline a SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT) telecast that will also feature undefeated Saginaw, Mich., heavyweight prospect Jermaine Franklin (19-0, 13 KOs) facing Czech Republic’s once-beaten Pavel Sour (11-1, 6 KOs) and unbeaten welterweight prospect Jaron “Boots” Ennis (23-0, 21 KOs) taking on Argentina’s Demian Daniel Fernandez (12-1, 5 KOs).

“The youth are the future of Flint. I want them to know that being born in Flint is not a bad thing, that we can still be successful,” said Shields. “It wouldn’t be a homecoming without involving the kids. I love Flint and want to show the kids that no matter what is thrown at us, we are fighters and we are winners!”

“I want to thank IronRoad for their vision and support which allowed us to honor the Youth Groups of Flint at this historic event,” said Dmitriy Salita. “The presence of three-hundred youth will make an historic event even more special and memorable.”

“There’s nothing more important to Claressa than including the youth of Flint in the October 5 homecoming event,” said Shields’ manager, Mark Taffet. “I thank IronRoad and Salita Promotions for their support which will enable us to honor Flint youth and recognize the leaders of the Flint youth groups for their dedication.”

IronRoad (ironroad.us) is a corporation which provides human resources services and support to companies across the US and is a regular supporter of causes which give back to communities and particularly support the development of the youth of America.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flint and Genesee County (www.bbbsflint.org) makes a difference by creating professionally supported one-to-one matches for kids who want to realize their full potential. They are located at 410 E. Second Street in Flint. For more information, call (810) 235-0617 or email info@bbbsflint.org.

YMCA of Greater Flint (flintymca.com) focuses on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The Y nurtures the potential of every youth and teen, improves the nation’s health and well-being, and provides opportunities to give back and support neighbors. They are located at Downtown Branch: 411 E. 3rd St. in Flint, call (810) 232-9622 and Pierson Road Branch: 5219 W. Pierson Road in Flushing, Mich., call (810) 732-9622.

The Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village’s (sbev.org) mission is to cultivate leadership capacity. They serve all people in a dignified manner regardless of gender, race, or religion, and work to empower the youth in Flint and their communities to give them a voice in the world. They are located at 4119 N Saginaw St in Flint. For more information, please call (810) 893-6098 or email info@sbev.org.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Flint (www.bgclubflint.org) gives children an opportunity to elevate themselves in the community. The building-centered effort provides a safe haven for them. Programs and services are designed to benefit children socially, physically, economically, and educationally. They are located at Averill Unit – Main: 3701 N. Averill Ave. in Flint, call (810) 249-3413 and Peak Site: 1205 W. Bristol Rd. in Flint, call (810) 213-8788.

GENYOUth (www.genyouthnow.org) convenes diverse stakeholders, generates dialogue and insights and collaborates with public and private partners to channel resources to bolster healthy, high-achieving students, schools and communities nationwide. They are headquartered at 515 Madison Avenue (26th Floor) in New York, NY, call (212) 225-8420.

Claressa Shields Community Project/Summer Camp (www.facebook.com/CSCP2019) will empower families and provide meaningful activities for young people and is committed to making their community a greater place today and every day. They are located at 1505 N. Chevrolet Ave. in Flint. For more information, email claressashieldsproject@gmail.com

“Homecoming for Herstory” is promoted by Salita Promotions. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and at the Dort Center box office.

