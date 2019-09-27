‘Dilmaghani-Fonseca too hard to call’

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Tomorrow night’s mouthwatering WBA International Super-Featherweight showdown between the silky southpaw smarts of Crayford’s classy Alex Dilmaghani and the atomic hitting of Nicaragua’s Two-Time IBF World Title challenger Francisco Fonseca is a front runner for this season’s most competitive match up and even the bookmakers, those shrewdest of judges, are struggling to split the pair.

The top-class collision headlines the Hennessy Sports event, in association with VIP Boxing Promotions, at the Premier Suite, University of Bolton, exclusively live on free-to-air Channel 5 from 9pm.

Bookies’ Coral and Ladbrokes both have the fight ‘pick ‘em’ at 10/11, while Betway sway marginally with home hope ‘Dilma’, placing the lethal Latino a very live 17/20 nap.

However, for those that sense that the action is unlikely to last the scheduled 12 rounds, heavy hitter Foncesa is the preferred pick with William Hill who offer appetising odds of 7/2 for him to add Dilmaghani to his list of 18 early victims. The Anglo-Iranian, who has culled five of his last seven early, is himself 5-1 to dispense with the judges.

Seldom are these blessed shores with such a high grade, even money international pairing and with Channel Five screening live on free-to-air, there’s no reason to miss out on what promises to be a potential Fight of the Year candidate.

At today’s official weigh-in, Dilmaghani weighed in a shade under the super-featherweight limit at 129.6lb (9st 3lb 10oz), while Fonseca hit the scales lighter at 129.1lb (9st 3lb 1oz).

Chief support on the talent stacked card sees undefeated starlets Jack ‘The Giant Killer’ Flatley and Harry ‘Hammer Time’ Scarff fight it out over 10 rounds for the former’s English Super-Welterweight Championship. Bolton wonder Flatley, a former national amateur finalist at both junior and senior level, is yet to be beaten in 16 but the ex-England international can expect to be stretched right to the limit by 7-0 Derby six footer Scarff in a mouthwatering match-up.

Promoter Hennessy’s son, Michael Hennessy Jr, an all action middleweight who is undefeated in two, is set to feature in a six rounder.

A full undercard featuring several of Steve Wood’s rising talents is set to garnish an unmissable night of entertainment.

Passions are sure to run high when Darwen’s robust Mickey Ellison (9-2) locks horns with Manchester technician Charlie Schofield (unbeaten in 16) in a seriously spicy looking Eliminator for the English Super-Middleweight Championship.

Popular Wigan welterweight James Moorcroft and Oldham’s turbo charged Andy Kremner will be banking to triumph in separate six rounders before clashing against each other back at the Bolton Whites in December. The former goes up against Manchester circuit fighter Sam Omidi whilst the returning Kremner seeks to become the first to stop Cannock tough man Lee Gunter.

Prestwich pressure fighter Sean Ben Mulligan, beaten just once in 11, endeavours to edge yet further up the domestic super-welter rankings by prevailing in a Roses rumble with 71 fight Driffield warmonger Danny ‘Lethal’ Little.

Wigan lightweight Rhiannon Dixon makes her exciting debut over four rounds against nine fight Lithuanian Vaida Maseokaite, a regular visitor to these shores.

Stretford’s Bradley Rea, Wigan’s Andrew Fleming and Stockport’s Jack Booth are three local lads who’ll be seeking to extend their perfect slates. Middleweight Rea, described as ‘a serious talent’ by promoter Wood, will be hoping to go seven-up in an Anglo-Scottish affair with Stranraer’s significantly more seasoned Paul Allison. Also over six, Fleming, a strong super-lightweight southpaw, intends to stretch his streak to eight against an opponent still to be announced while Matthew Hatton’s all-action super-middle starlet Booth will be looking to defuse ‘Baltic Bomber’ Genadij Krejevskij from Lithuania in an intriguing international four-rounder.

