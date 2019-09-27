Joet Gonzalez has re-signed with Golden Boy

Ahead of his first world title opportunity, Joet Gonzalez (23-0, 14 KOs) has re-signed with Golden Boy as he begins to conquer the featherweight division.

“Joet Gonzalez is one of the most talented and toughest fighters to come out of Southern California in recent years,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “When we first signed him, he was an undefeated prospect who showed lots of promise, especially because of his amateur background. During the past years he has become the best featherweight contender in the world, and I’m proud to continue promoting him as enters the next level of his career. Joet Gonzalez will become champion on October 26, and I’m confident he will conquer the division.”

Gonzalez is an undefeated contender of Glendora, California who possess an impressive amateur resume. After several fights as a professional, the 25-year-old pugilist made his Golden Boy debut in April 2015 when he stopped Ali Gonzalez on an LA FIGHT CLUB card, where many young talents from the company developed into today’s contenders. Gonzalez then climbed the featherweight rankings by defeating fighters such as Deivi Julio Bassa, Rafael “Big Bang” Rivera, and Manuel “Tino” Avila. Now, Gonzalez will take on Shakur Stevenson (12-0, 7 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey for the vacant WBO Featherweight World Title in a bout promoted by Top Rank, in association with Golden Boy, Let’s Get It On Promotions and Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. The fight will be streamed live on ESPN+.

“The relationship between a boxer, a manager and a promoter is a partnership,” said Joet Gonzalez. “I built and developed my career with Golden Boy, and now that I am fighting for a world title, I want to show everyone that we are in this together as I take the next step in my career. I want to thank my manager, Frank Espinoza, along with everyone at Golden Boy. This October 26 I will bring a world title back home.”

