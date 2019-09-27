Who has defeated Manny Pacquiao; A look back at his defeats

Steve is an experienced boxing writer and author. He has been writing about boxing for over 12 years and has attended over 150 shows. He has written and published nine books on the sport. He is the host on a boxing podcast called Boxing Asylum.

During his remarkable 24-year career Manny Pacquiao has taken part in 71 bouts in total. 62 of those have resulted in victory, with 39 KOs. Two were draws: the 2004 split draw with Mexico’s Juan Manuel Marquez and prior to that a 2001 technical draw with Agapito Sanchez that ended after Manny suffered a bad cut.

The 40-year-old superstar has also lost seven times; having been stopped in three of those defeats. Let’s look over those losses.

The first loss came in 1996 when Rustico Torrecampo stopped him in the third round. Little is known about the bout, but the stories are rife about glove discrepancies and fouls. Torrecampo had a sketchy record when he finally hung up the gloves.

See Also

Crippled by the weight, Manny missed the limit and was unable to defend his WBC flyweight crown. Thailand’s Boonsai Sangsurat (18-0) took full advantage and hammered the Pac body. For the second time in his career Manny was stopped in the third round.

Unbeaten since 1999, Pacquiao tasted defeat once again. This time he was up at super-featherweight, challenging a modern legend in the form of Erik Morales. The Mexican put it all together, and posted his last great performance, using all of his experience to win a UD over Pacquiao.

Seven years and 15 wins later, over the likes of Oscar De La Hoya, Marco Antonio Barrera, Ricky Hatton, Erik Morales (revenge x2) and Miguel Cotto, Pacquiao eventually suffered loss number four. On paper it was a split decision reverse to the excellent Timothy Bradley. In reality Pacquiao clearly won in the eyes of most fans, minus two of the judges, whose opinions really mattered.

Crisis time for Manny as he suffered two losses back-to-back. This time there was no room for conjecture. Juan Manuel Marquez spectacularly gained revenge over his old rival with a stunning right hand knockout finish that left Pacquaio face first and ringside observers fearing for his safety.

Three years and three wins after being flattened by Marquez, Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr finally agreed terms to make the most anticipated fight of a generation. Unfortunately it was about five years too late, Manny came in nursing a damaged shoulder and Floyd picked and poked his way to a unanimous points verdict.

While perhaps not being as controversial as the Tim Bradley loss, Pacquaio’s defeat down under was not without its critics. Many thought “Pacman” had done enough to beat 16-0-1 Aussie Jeff Horn in his backyard. The judges thought otherwise, inflicting loss number seven on the veteran southpaw.

Read more articles about: Manny Pacquiao

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.