Daniel Dubois destroys Ebenezer Tetteh in a single round

Rising British heavyweight star Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois 13-0 (12) bowled over Ghanaian Ebenezer Tetteh 19-1 (16) in the opening round to add the Commonwealth title to his collection of belts at York Hall in London on Friday night.

The official time of the stoppage was 2:10.

The 22-year-old Londoner came out aggressively from the first bell, dropping a reluctant looking Tetteh with a multi-punch combination culminating with a right cross to the chin.

Tetteh, 31, wobbled to his feet but the writing was on the wall.

Referee Mark Lyson allowed the fight to continue and Dubois laid into the visitor again, dropping him for a second time. This time Lyson waved off the fight.

“It was a great performance,” Dubois said after the victory to BT Sport.

“I did everything I had to do and everything I did in training, I put it into practice. All credit to my trainers, my dad and everyone in the team.

“With every fight, I’m improving.

“The jab is just a product of all the work I’ve been doing in the gym.

“I’m relaxing a lot more in the ring and the more relaxed you are, the more power you generate. Tonight, I showed that.”

On the undercard two-time Olympic champion Nicola Adams 5-0 (3) retained her WBO female flyweight title with a 10-round split draw against Mexican southpaw Maria Salinas 21-7-4 (7).

The official scores were 96-94 for Salinas, 97-93 for Adams and 95-95.

“I was a bit ring rusty,” admitted Adams, who was having her first fight in almost a year.

“I wasn’t happy with my performance. It’s not the result I wanted, but if she wants a rematch, I’m happy to go again.”

