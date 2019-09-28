Johnathon Banks shocked at Anthony Joshua advice during Andy Ruiz Jr fight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Trainer Johnathon Banks has revealed his shock at the advice given to Anthony Joshua during his loss to Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden in New York in June.

Joshua surrendered his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles to Ruiz Jr by seventh-round knockout after being knocked down four times during the contest.

The pair will rematch in Saudi Arabia in December.

Banks, who trains middleweight Gennady Golovkin, observed the first fight from ringside and said he was stunned by the direction given to Joshua after he hit the canvas in the third round.

“After the knockdown I hear Joshua’s corner yelling ‘Go back inside, fight him on the inside’. I thought that was the dumbest thing you could ever do to a guy with short arms,” Banks told Behind the Gloves.

“He’s got short arms. He can’t reach from the outside, so you’re going to do him a favour and fight on the inside? That’s nuts.

“I give it to Anthony Joshua [in the rematch]. The main reason being I still think Joshua, skill wise, is the better talent. Nothing against Andy Ruiz.

“From a boxer’s standpoint, if Joshua keeps him on the outside and uses his reach, Ruiz won’t have a chance to hit him. You have to give it to the gold medallist.

“Throughout history, especially in the heavyweight division, gold medallists have always showed us why they were gold medallists.

“Will Joshua be different? Will he follow the footsteps of previous gold medallists who lost the title and regained it? ‘Or will he fall into the slums? That’s the question and it will be exciting to see.”

Banks believes Joshua will reverse the result of the first fight and reclaim his heavyweight titles.

“Now it comes down to the talent of Anthony Joshua, not the will of Andy Ruiz,” Banks continued.

“Andy Ruiz isn’t going to change. He’s still going to be the same fighter with the same short arms. If he engages him inside, he’s in trouble.

“If Joshua fights him on the outside and uses his reach, Ruiz is in trouble.”

