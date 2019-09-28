Nigel Benn to return against Sakio Bika on November 23

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former world champion Nigel Benn 42-5-1 (35) will return to the ring against rugged former WBC super middleweight champion Sakio ‘The Scorpion’ Bika 34-7-3 (22) at the Resorts World Arena in the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, England on November 23.

The 55 -year-old will be having his first pro fight in 23 years.

“This one is for me and has been many years in the making. My return to the ring is an itch I need to scratch,” said Benn.

See Also

“I feel fitter, stronger and more focused than at any time in my career. Age is nothing but a number, I still have good movement, quick hands and a good whack. I have been training for five years ahead of this event, the last two years intensively and as an elite athlete ahead of the fight.

“It is eight weeks until I return to the ring, and I am only a couple of Kilograms off weight. I feel strong and looking forward to stepping in the ring for the last time in November.

“Looking back at my career I feel I cheated myself. Even though I accomplished so much, I was walking on the dark side; cheating, taking recreational drugs at parties and smoking weed. Starting at eight years old, I smoked cigarettes throughout my entire career!

“Towards the end of my career, my life was out of control. When I hit my lowest point, I attempted to take my own life. By reconnecting with my faith, I have made the changes needed and now live a blessed life in Australia with my beautiful wife Carolyne and three of my eight wonderful kids.

“I want my return to the ring to demonstrate to anyone who is struggling that no matter how low you feel and no matter how bad things get there is always hope, there are people that can help you and you can always make the change to be a better version of yourself.

“I respect Sakio immensely, he is a true warrior and did not want to take an easy option. He has shared the ring with some of the great world champions of recent years. He will come to fight and will not take a backward step. It will be a war.”

At 40 years old Bika is 15 years Benn’s junior.

“I’m very excited to be back, and I’m very happy to be boxing a legend of the sport,” Bika said. “To become a legend, you have to beat a legend. I have fought the best in the world and I’m ready to do it again. I will win this fight, then I will start looking for a belt. I’m back, and I’m not going away!”

Read more articles about: Nigel Benn, Sakio Bika

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.