Deontay Wilder vs Luis Ortiz II locked in for November 23

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 41-0-1 (40) will defend his title in a rematch against Luis Ortiz 31-1 (26) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 23.

If Wilder is successful he is expected to face Tyson Fury in another rematch in February next year.

Cuban Ortiz was sent to the canvas in the fifth round of his fight with Wilder in March last year before rallying in the seventh.

See Also

But the undefeated American roared back in the 10th to drop Ortiz twice more before the fight was waved off.

“When I fought Ortiz, not only did he have the pedigree, but also he had the classification of being the boogeyman of the division,” Wilder said.

“I agree with those who say that Luis Ortiz was my toughest fight to date. No one wanted to fight him and they still don’t.

“In the rematch, there’s more confidence and more motivation to do what I have to do. I’ve already seen the style before.

“It’s going to make it more fun. I can’t wait to see how he tries to handle me when I’m at my best.”

Last December Wilder overcame a slow start to floor Fury in the ninth and again in the 12th round to salvage a controversial draw against the big Brit.

Fury 29-0-1 (20) has fought twice since, a second round TKO of Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas in June and a tougher than expected 12-round decision win over Otto Wallin in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Speaking after defeating Otto Wallin on points earlier this month, Fury said: “Deontay Wilder, I want you next!

“That’s my fourth fight, it has put me in good stead for the big dosser, February 22.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.