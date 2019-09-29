Elwin Soto will make the first defense of his WBO Light Flyweight World Title against Edward Heno

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Elwin “La Pulga” Soto (15-1, 11 KOs) will make the first defense of his WBO Light Flyweight World Title against Edward “The Heneral Fighting” Heno (14-0-5, 5 KOs) of Paranaque City, Philippines in a 12-round main event of the Oct. 24 edition Golden Boy DAZN Thursday Night Fights at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, Calif. The fights will be streamed live on RingTV.com and on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. The series will be available on regional sports network around the nation.

Soto is a 22-year-old boxer who was virtually unknown until his upset victory over Angel Acosta to become a world champion. Though it was a controversial win, the native of Mexicali, Mexico demonstrated his power and explosiveness against one of the best fighters in his division. Now, Soto is preparing to make the first defense of his world title against a tough, undefeated challenger.

“This fight will be just like my last one,” said Elwin Soto. “I will train to the best of my abilities because I never underestimate anyone. I want to work hard to be the best in my division.”

Heno is a 26-year-old contender who began his career with a lackluster record of zero wins and three draws. Then, after over a year of inactivity, Heno returned to develop a winning record that includes several wins in his native country of the Philippines as well as victories in Japan. Heno is grateful for the opportunity as he completely turned his career into a world title opportunity.

“I have worked my whole life for this opportunity to get a world title shot,” said Edward Heno. “My life changed from the moment I started working with my manager Marty Elorde and signed with Senator Manny Pacquiao of MP Promotions, which headed by Sean Gibbons. And now I have a chance to fight world champion Elwin Soto. My life could got get any better. Mexico vs. Philippines is the greatest rivalry in boxing. I look forward to Oct. 24 and hearing my name being called as the new WBO champion of the world.”

Additionally, former heavyweight world champion Tim Witherspoon will be the special VIP Guest for this world championship event. Witherspoon will be in attendance to meet fans, sign autographs and take pictures inside the Fantasy Springs Special Events Center. The meet-and-greet is open to the public with the purchase of a ticket to the event.

In the co-main event, Angel “Tito” Acosta (20-2, 20 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico will return in a 10-round flyweight fight. Acosta will return after his controversial loss against Soto.

Genaro “El Conde” Gamez (9-1, 6 KOs) of San Diego, Calif. to face Diego Magdaleno (31-3, 13 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada in an explosive 10-round bout for the vacant USNBC Silver Lightweight Title.

Ricardo Sandoval (16-1, 11 KOs) of Rialto, Calif. will defend his WBC Youth Intercontinental Flyweight Title against Alonso Melendez (15-3, 13 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico in a 10-round fight.

Raul “Cougar” Curiel (7-0, 5 KOs) of Tamaulipas, Mexico will battle in an eight-round super welterweight bout against Jeremy Ramos (11-7, 4 KOs) of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Jonathan “Thunder” Navarro (16-0, 8 KOs) of East Los Angeles, California will fight Levis Morales (17-5-1, 8 KOs) of Juigalpa, Nicaragua in an eight-round super lightweight bout.

Aaron McKenna (8-0, 5 KOs) of Monaghan, Ireland will participate in a six-round super welterweight fight.

Nick Sullivan (1-0) of Norfolk, Virginia will return in a four-round lightweight bout.

Opponents for Acosta, McKenna and Sullivan will be announced shortly.

Soto vs. Heno is a 12-round fight for the WBO Light Flyweight World Title presented by Golden Boy in association with Zanfer Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING”. The fight will take place Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. The event will be streamed live on RingTV.com and on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. The series will also be available on regional sports networks around the nation. To see when and where the series is available in your area click here.

Tickets for the event are on sale and start at $25. Tickets will be available at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing online at www.fantasyspringsresort.com.

Media interested covering Soto vs. Heno must be pre-approved for credentials. Credentials applications are due Monday, Oct. 21 at 5:00 p.m. PT. Click here to apply for a media credential. Submitting an application does not guarantee approval for a credential on-site, no expectations.

