Errol Spence and Shawn Porter confident ahead of unification bout

IBF welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence 25-0 (21) is confident of wresting the WBC title from ‘Showtime’ Shawn Porter 30-2-1 (17).

The pair will meet at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California this Saturday night.

Spence, 29, is coming off a 12-round drubbing of former lightweight champion Mikey Garcia in March.

“Shawn is a champion just like me, and now we’re going to get it on,” said Spence, who won the IBF title from Kell Brook in 2017 and has defended the strap three times.

“I’ve been wanting that WBC belt for a long time and now he’s going to hand it over to me on Saturday night, or I’m going to take it from him.”

The 31-year-old Porter previously won the IBF title against Julio Diaz six years ago before surrendering the belt to Brook the following year.

He claimed the vacant WBC title against Danny Garcia last year and successfully defended against Yordenis Ugas in March.

“Errol knows what it is. He’s going to come to fight, and I’m going to come to fight,” Porter said.

“The fans are in for a treat. This is the best of the best about to go in there and do it.”

Spence enters the fight as a sizeable favourite despite Porter having the better resume as a pro.

