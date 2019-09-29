Hennessy Sports release statement on fight cancellation just before ring walk

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The Vacant WBA International Super Featherweight Championship to be contested this evening between Alex Dilmaghani and Francisco Fonseca at the University of Bolton, Premier Suite, has been cancelled.

Due to Nicaraguan Fonseca feeling unwell in his dressing room before his ringwalk and then following an examination by doctors, the decision was made by the British Boxing Board of Control to withdraw Fonseca from the contest and he has been referred to hospital for further assessment.

Whilst Hennessy Sports are disappointed that the main event has had to be cancelled, we understand that Fonseca’s health and safety is paramount and respect the decision.

