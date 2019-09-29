Returning multi-code World Champion returns next week

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

We are just less than a week away to see New Zealand’s Geoavana Peres defending her WBO World title on the Rival Sports Promotion Inaugural event against Canadian Claire Hafner.

Bruce Glozier and Steve Deane of Rival Sports Promotion has put together a stacked fight card for the world title event on October 4th at Sky City Convention Centre in Auckland, Zealand with mostly a female-dominated card. But the main event is not the only thing people are talking about.

Former WKBF Kickboxing World Featherweight & WIBA Boxing World Super Bantamweight champion Gentiane Lupi (Boxing 5 – 3 – 1, Kickboxing/Muay Thai 20 – 4 – 0, MMA 1 – 1) will be returning to the boxing ring for the first time in almost three years.

In kickboxing & Muay Thai, she has won over seven titles including the WKBF World Featherweight title in 2017 when she defeated Demi McNamara by Split Decision. In boxing, she has won three titles including the Interim WIBA World Super Bantamweight title where she defeated Anrey Onesongchaigym back in 2015 by TKO. She was upgraded to full world champion status later that year. In her last boxing fight, she defeated Nurshahidah Roslie in 2016 for the WBA Oceania Super Featherweight title by TKO.

Gentiane Lupi is still a very dangerous fighter with knockout power and proves to everyone that is doesn’t matter how old you are, you can fight at any age and still kick ass. But Gentiane Lupi will be returning to the ring with a challenge on her hands.

Unknown boxer Karen Te Ruki Pasene (1 – 0 – 0) will be Lupi opponent. She is one of New Zealand’s toughest boxers, which she proves it by being in the New Zealand Royal Navy. Pasene is also the last Professional female boxer to knock someone out in the boxing ring. Karen won her first fight back in November last year and now been itching to get back into the ring.

This fight will be the Professional curtain-raiser after all the corporate boxers have fought their bouts.

The other female fight thats on the world title undercard will be an international New Zealand vs Australia bout between Trish Vaka (1 – 5 – 0 – 1 NC) and Natalie Jenkinsen (1 – 0). Trish Vaka has had a lot of difficult fights in her career, losing to Lani Daniels twice, Losing to WBO World champion Geovana Peres twice and losing to Tessa Tualevao once and have a fight change to a no-contest also with Tessa Tualevao. However, in August 2018, she proved to the world that she was no pushover as she went up again top 5 ranked boxer Natalie Jenkinsen and won by Knockout. That win led to her being ranked 8th in the world.

Her opponent Desley Robinson from Australia will be coming to New Zealand to make a statement. She made her pro debut back in June this year winning by knocking her opponent out.

Geovana Peres will be putting her WBO World Light Heavyweight title on the line against Claire Hafner. The undercard will feature Lani Daniels vs Tessa Tualevau III for the vacant New Zealand Middleweight title, Herman Ene Purcell vs Viliamu Motusaga, Trish Vaka vs Desley Robinson and Gentiane Lupi vs Karen Te Ruki Pasene.

