Manny Pacquiao confirms Floyd Mayweather rematch talks underway

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39) has revealed discussions are taking place for his long-awaited rematch with Floyd Mayweather 50-0 (27).

Pacquiao lost a 12-round unanimous decision to the 42-year-old American in May 2015 in a bout that was dubbed the ‘Fight of the Century’.

“My people are talking to his people, they’re talking to each other,” Pacquiao told The National.

See Also

“We don’t know what the developments are, because I don’t have an update yet.”

The 40-year-old southpaw is in Dubai to headline a Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League event and said he would like to bring a fight to the Middle Eastern city.

“I have a scheduled fight, probably for April next year, so after that,” Pacquiao continued.

“It’s a good thing because there’s a huge Expo next year here, which starts October-November, so it’s good timing [between fights] from April to November. That gives me time. That’s the initial plan right now.

“I’ve decided to experience a fight here in Dubai in the future. That’s my thinking. And also bringing my MP Promotions boxing here. It’s good. This is going to be a great opportunity to promote our sport here.”

Pacquiao, who picked up the WBA welterweight title against previously undefeated American Keith Thurman in July, insists he still has something to offer the sport despite boxing professional for almost a quarter century.

“My thinking is that people are saying ‘Manny is getting old, getting slower’,” Pacquiao said. “It’s giving me a challenge and is going to be a challenge for me to work harder compared to before. Before I was just 90-95 per cent, but then hearing that I was 100 per cent, 100 per cent.

“I’m not getting slowed down or getting tired of what I’m doing, because I’m happy, and I’m excited doing that. Because that’s the real evidence of being passionate for this sport.

“People say ‘Ah this is my passion, I’m so passionate for this sport’. But when they get to champion and reach the top they’re getting tired, slower, more distracted, especially when it comes to preparation.

“If boxing’s really your passion, work hard, manage yourself in training and with the determination and discipline you can do that. Because that’s your motivation.

“The thing is people just say that in words, not in action. But for me it’s different. When I say boxing is my passion I give my best, because it truly is my passion.”

Read more articles about: Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.