5 Fighters Manny Pacquiao could fight next

Keith Thurman rematch – Pacquiao beat Thurman via split decision in July, after Thurman had returned to the ring following a sizeable time away from action. Manny used to size and speed to his advantage against the considerably bigger man, dropping “One Time” in the opening round and gaining some vital momentum.

Thurman was unbeaten and had some good wins on his record so this was a huge scalp for eight-division champ Manny. If Thurman can get his mind focused then who’s to say the PBC won’t pitch this pair back in with one another?

Shawn Porter – Porter showed against Errol Spence that he is a physical force to be reckoned with. Possessing a wild style, strong work ethic and bull-like strength, Porter would represent many stylistic and physical challenges for Pacquiao.

Physical challenges have been part of Manny’s career journey. He was unable (in the eyes of the judges at least) to solve the size puzzle presented by Jeff Horn, but previously negotiated past the likes of Antonio Margarito when moving up to super-welterweight to take home the WBC belt.

Terence Crawford – When Pacquiao was signed with Bob Arum and Top Rank there was a real chance of Crawford and Manny getting it on in a Pay-Per-View, passing-of-the-torch fight. Pacquiao moved over to the PBC and Bud Crawford has been left on the inconvenient side of the street, searching for legitimate opponents to test his credentials and skills against.

Floyd Mayweather – Despite being retired and seemingly enjoying the avaricious fruits of his wealth, Floyd Mayweather enjoys keeping himself in the headlines. Rumour of a rematch with Manny Pacquiao keep on churning through the mill. Floyd loves controlling the narrative and hopping out of his exile to take on exhibition matchups for humongous amounts of dollars. Manny remains active. It would be a huge surprise if the pair were to fight a rematch next, but with Floyd you just never quite know.

Errol Spence – Fresh from his unification win over Shawn Porter, Spence has already announced that he will fight Danny Garcia so a date with Pacquiao is shelved for now. That’s not to say that should Spence negotiate his way past the Philadelphian a fight with Manny could not materialise in the future.

Another name fresh in the mix is Mikey Garcia. This fight was supposed to happen years ago when both were signed to Top Rank and Manny was one of the sport’s premier cash cows. Garcia fell out with Bob Arum over contractual matters and spent a significant time out of the ring running his time down. Mikey has not got a settled weight class but he is open to working with the PBC and would be seen as a viable opponent for Pacquiao.

