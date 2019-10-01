Andy Ruiz Jr faces two-year ban if he competes in the Olympics

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

The WBC has threatened to ban unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr 33-1 (22) for two years if he competes in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

The 30-year-old Mexican-American wrested the IBF, WBA and WBO world championships from Anthony Joshua in June with a shock seventh-round knockout at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden.

Undefeated American Deontay Wilder currently holds the WBC belt.

It was reported this week that Ruiz Jr had been approached by Mexican boxing officials about competing at next year’s Olympics following a rule change that allows professional boxers to fight against amateurs.

Californian born Ruiz Jr initially responded by saying he would be honoured to represent the country of his heritage pending the outcome of his rematch with Joshua in Saudi Arabia in December.

But the WBC, who are headquartered in Mexico City, have voiced their opposition to the idea.

“The WBC strongly disagrees with supporting a professional boxer competing in the Olympic games,” said WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman.

“It’s something unacceptable that should not be accepted by fans and boxing experts in the world.

“Olympic amateur boxing is completely different. They are two different sports and it is very dangerous. We cannot accept this.

“If any professional boxer, including champions or former champions, decide to participate in the next Olympics, they will have a sanction of at least two years in the WBC.”

The WBC’s position is consistent with their previous stance when it was first announced that professional could compete at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

A ban would not prevent Ruiz Jr from continuing his pro career, but it would exclude him from being ranked by the WBC and therefore fighting for their version of the world title.

