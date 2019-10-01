David Price not ready to cash out just yet

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

After rejuvenating his career with a knockout win over Dave Allen in July, heavyweight David Price says he’s not ready to hang up the gloves just yet.

The 36-year-old Merseysider, who will fight on the Callum Smith-John Ryder card in Liverpool on November 23, admits he thought about taking a cash out fight after his dominant 10th round stoppage of Allen.

“Initially after the fight, I was like ‘right, I can get a big fight now and cash out’. But then, after a week or so, I was like, it’s not the time to cash out yet,” Price 25-6 (20) told Sky Sports.

“If I can play my cards right, and continue to perform, I can go further but not only that, it adds to the story which is already quite interesting.

“I could sit down with anyone and tell them the story of my career. I’ve had some ups and downs. I’ve had interesting things happen to me. You could write a book about it, but now I’m glad I’ve got the opportunity to fight on the Matchroom show, live on Sky Sports.

“The people seem to be getting behind me again, and yeah, just onwards and upwards.”

Price says he has been his own worst critic at times and that it had hampered his past performances.

“The Dave Allen fight was the first fight in a few years that I actually felt like I won, because even when I had won, I was analysing after it, I wasn’t good enough. Kind of being a little too hard on myself, but that one I knew it was a performance and I ticked a lot of boxes at the end of it,” he said.

“I’ve never really used proving people wrong as a motivation, but that felt good to prove people wrong. I’m going to use this again to prove people wrong. I want people to keep doubting me.”

