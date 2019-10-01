It’s Official: Deontay Wilder to face Luis Ortiz on November 23

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder 41-0-1 (40) will face Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz 31-1 (26) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 23 in a bout that will be broadcast on Fox Sports PBC pay-per-view.

The bout will be a rematch of their close contest in March last year that the 33-year-old American eventually won by 10th round knockout.

“Here we go again. The only way for there to be a rematch was for there to be an exciting first fight. When I first met this man in the ring, it was amazing and inspiring to go up against such a skilful fighter. It was such a great experience for me and an honour for me to face him,” Wilder said.

See Also

“That first fight was a test for me to show me where my skill level was in the heavyweight division. He was the bogeyman in the heavyweight division for a reason. To this day, they still don’t fight him for a reason.

“I’m the best in the world. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I believe in that and I’ve proven that. I’ve proved so many people wrong and I still have to do it. That gives me the motivation and the will to keep going.

Unlike many of his other opponents, Wilder refused to trash talk the 40-year-old Cuban.

“I created a bond with Ortiz fighting the first time because of our daughters. We were two fathers in the ring who had to battle it out for our families. There’s no better feeling than going for war against another gladiator,” Wilder said.

The ‘Bronze Bomber’ insists he has changed since their first fight apart from becoming more confident in his abilities.

“There wasn’t really anything that I learned about myself in the first fight, but it was confirmation of something I had already known. I know what I can do and I believe in myself. I didn’t feel like I was proving anything to myself, it was just proving it to others,” he continued.

“We’re passionate about this and we want to give the fans the best fight possible. We will do that again because I never leave you without having a great time and giving you excitement. If you’ve never seen a boxing match before, I’m the person to come see. If you want to see excitement, this is the fight to be at. This is the fight to order.

“I’m a true champion. A true champion can walk it like he talks it, and I walk it like I talk it every time. On November 23 I expect to see everyone there or ordering it on pay-per-view, because I can’t wait.”

Read more articles about: Deontay Wilder, Luis Ortiz

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.