Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Ageless Cuban heavyweight Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz 31-1 (26) is confident he can reverse the result of his first fight with WBC champion Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder 41-0-1 (40) when they meet in a rematch at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 23 in a bout that will be broadcast on Fox Sports PBC pay-per-view.

Ortiz started well in the first fight and was trailing by just one point on all three judges’ scorecards when the fight was stopped in the 10th.

“I’m very happy to have this opportunity at the rematch. Wilder had the courage to take the rematch and that’s a big part of why this is happening. I’m excited for this fight and I’m going to make the most of it,” the 40-year-old said at the press conference to announce the fight.

“There are no excuses from me. The first fight is over. Now we’re on to this fight. I’m going to get the victory. There are things that are being done differently, but it will all be decided in the ring.

“I’m focused on this fight and only this fight. I’m not a man of many words, but the opportunity is here and it was destined to be. Here we go.”

Ortiz admits he made some mistakes in the first bout but insists it won’t happen twice.

“A warrior doesn’t abandon his mission. My mission is to become world champion. I’ve trained very hard since my loss and it will all culminate on November 23,” Ortiz continued.

“I won’t make the same mistake this time like I made in the last fight. I’m going to be more prepared, more aggressive and have more of everything. I’m taking it all up a level.

“There was no reason for me not winning the first fight, it just is what it is. We knew that one of us was going to get knocked out. I have that same sentiment for the rematch. This fight is not going 12 rounds.

“I want November 23 to get here sooner than later. I’m ready to step into the ring and do the job and become heavyweight world champion.”

