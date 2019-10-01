Ryan Walsh: York Hall is my stomping ground

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The British featherweight champion will attempt to do so once again when he competes in Friday’s huge #GoldenContract featherweight quarter-finals.

The event will be broadcast live in the UK by Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, with the undercard on iFL TV worldwide.

Walsh (24-2-2, 11 KOs) is the current betting favourite for the tournament, and he thinks fighting at a familiar venue like York Hall gives him an advantage over his rivals.

He said: “York Hall is my home. We’ve had some great nights there as a family where we’ve picked up titles, and it is a good stomping ground for us. I think all of the locals and neutrals will be rooting for me.

“There will be lots of fans there supporting different fighters so that will make it a good night, but I’ve got no doubt that the ‘Farmy Army’ will be the loudest and proudest there, so I’m looking forward to hearing them once again.

“The build up to this has been great and all of my preparation has gone really well, so we’re on course to peak at just the right time. I’m really happy with the work that we’ve done and I’m really excited to be getting back in the ring.

“It’s a solid line-up with eight good fighters, and it’s a great boost that it’s on Sky Sports and ESPN+ too. The tournament deserves a TV platform and I’m sure we’ll all deliver.”

Walsh is part of a massive line-up that features WBO European super-bantamweight holder Tyrone McCullagh, Commonwealth champion Leigh Wood, EBU EU champion Carlos Ramos, Cuban king Hairon Socarras, IBF European champion Jazza Dickens, WBC Latino champion Carlos Araujo and undefeated Olympian Davey Oliver Joyce.

