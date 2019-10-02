Andy Ruiz Jr advises Anthony Joshua to take a break from boxing if he loses

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr 33-1 (22) has advised Anthony Joshua 22-1 (21) to take a break from boxing if he loses their rematch.

The 30-year-old Mexican-American ripped away Joshuaâ€™s IBF, WBA and WBO titles in June with a seventh round knockout at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The duo will meet again in Saudi Arabia on December 7 with the fight broadcast in the UK live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The 29-year-old British heavyweight enforced his immediate rematch clause but Ruiz Jr plans to upset the applecart once again.

If victorious, Ruiz Jr says Joshua will need to take some time away from the sport to reassess his career.

“I think he should take a little break if I beat him,” Ruiz Jr told Sky Sports.

“Let him recuperate, but one or two losses are not going to make a difference.

“He’s still a warrior, he’s still a great fighter, and I’m sure he’ll bounce back.”

Joshua has acknowledged Ruiz Jr as the number one heavyweight in the world ahead of WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

“It means a lot,” Ruiz Jr said. “He said that because I defeated him.

“He was the greatest heavyweight champion of the world. He had all the belts and now I do, so it’s a big blessing to be in this position.”

