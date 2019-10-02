Brock Jarvis tipped to become multimillionaire by Aussie businessman

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

World rated super bantamweight Brock Jarvis 17-0 (15) could soon be making multimillion-dollar paydays according to Australian businessman Mark Bouris.

The IBF number 13, who is trained by former three-time world champion Jeff Fenech, is coming off a career-best win over former world title challenger Ernesto Saulong on the Jeff Horn vs Michael Zerafa undercard in August.

Bouris, who founded Wizard Home Loans and was the star of The Celebrity Apprentice Australia, said he weighed up the risks of backing Brock and found next to none.

See Also

“This kid is 100% marketable,” Bouris told the Daily Telegraph. “Brock is becoming a businessman who is a boxer. He is a good boy, a good-looking kid. He’s not marked up, he’s not walking around looking like he belongs to a motorcycle gang.

“He could be worth millions. If he gets a crack at the world title, and he’s not far off, he could attract $20 million, $30 million a year in sponsorship here and in the US.

“Brock’s clean, he looks different. He isn’t out there causing trouble. You don’t have to be a showman anymore.

“Being marketable means will he win and is there anything that would be negative towards his marketability? People who put money behind sportsmen like Brock can’t run the risk of reputational damage. That’s risk management.”

Bouris went on to compare Jarvis to Australia’s first world champion Jimmy Carruthers who famously knocked out Vic Toweel in Johannesburg in the first round, throwing 110 punches in the 1:40 the bout lasted.

“I looked through all the risks associated with Brock and the only one was he might not win a fight. Right now, he is showing all the tell-tale signs of being a winner. He is Jimmy Carruthers-esque,” Bouris said.

Jarvis recently signed with Dean Lonergan’s D & L Events and is expected to return to the ring in Melbourne on November 23.

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.