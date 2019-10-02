Gennady Golovkin wants the big names after Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former world middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin 39-1-1 (35) is expecting a tough fight against Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-1 (10) for the vacant IBF title at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Speaking to the media following an open workout in the Big Apple, the 37-year-old Kazakh bomber admitted there were similarities between him and his opponent before hinting that he has something special in store for Derevyanchenko.

“It’s the same school,” said Golovkin, who is a 5-1 favourite to win. “For him it’s maybe his last chance. We have a new idea. I want to show you on Saturday night. Not right now. It’s not so friendly. I know him a couple of times, I remember. He was good. I have a great team.”

Golovkin said he still feels like a champion after losing his WBC and WBA 160-pound belts to Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez by majority decision in September last year.

If successful against Derevyanchenko, Golovkin says he wants to unify – and that ultimately means a third bout with Alvarez, who he drew with in Las Vegas two years ago.

“Right now is a good time for a business deal,” he said. “Come on, guys. I’m open. My focus right now is 100% on Derevyanchenko. If I beat him, I want unification. I want big names. And I want a lot.

“Every fight for me is like a championship fight. I feel like a champion. I’m excited. I want. I’m hungry. I have six fights. Every fight is important for me, and I want bigger, bigger and bigger. Step by step. I want big fight. I want big name.”

