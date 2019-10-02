Joseph Parker withdraws from Dereck Chisora fight after suspected spider bite

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

New Zealand heavyweight Joseph Parker has been forced to withdraw from his fight against Dereck Chisora due to illness.

The fight was scheduled to take place at London’s O2 Arena on October 26.

Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed the news on Twitter on Wednesday, adding he was looking for a replacement to face the Brit.

See Also

“Due to illness, @joeboxerparker is out of the @DerekWarChisora fight on October 26. We are working on a suitable replacement and will make a further announcement this week #boxing,” Hearn tweeted.

Meanwhile ESPN boxing analyst Dan Rafael attributed Parker’s illness to a suspected spider bite.

“Former heavyweight world titlist Joseph Parker has been ill for much of the last week and unable to train – he and his team believe it was caused by a spider bite – so he has withdrawn from a fight with Dereck Chisora that was scheduled to take place on December 26 (27th NZT),” Rafael tweeted.

The fight between Parker and Chisora has fallen apart before, with an April date originally targeted before negotiations fell apart.

And at the recent press conference to officially announce the fight Chisora threatened to withdraw if the bout wasn’t given top billing ahead of the final of the World Boxing Super Series between junior welterweights Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis.

“That’s not gonna work for me,” Chisora said. “I’m not going to be chief support, that won’t work for me.

“I’m not going to sell out O2 for them guys to be the main event.

“These guys wouldn’t sell box office by themselves, so f**k that. Either you give me main event or pull me out of the f***ing show.

“I’m being serious, you want me to sell it out to the London crowd – my London fans – then put these little guys that no-one knows about on my show and mug me off.

“I’m taking the main stage – if not, I want more money. You can f**k off, I’ll be walking away from this.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.